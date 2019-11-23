Arise! Knights get basketball season off to winning start

Chichester Knights men’s basketball team started their 2019-20 Solent Area Basketball Association league campaign with a 52-47 win at home to the Winchester Royals seconds.

The Knights hosted a strong and well-experienced Royals team at the Chichester Free School, the Winchester team having finished second last season and reaching the cup final.

Chichester Knights take on the Royals

The Knights had a full strength squad, looking to capitalise on a committed and hard-working pre-season.

Chichester were hot out of the blocks, racing to a 14-9 lead after an intense start on defence and aggression at the offensive end. Chichester’s strong man-on-man defence and efficient rebounding shut down and frustrated the bigger Royals team. Chichester closed the half 31-22 ahead.

In the second half Chichester continued to frustrate the Royals attack with their high-intensity defence and ability to adapt to the change in Winchester’s intensity and their improved defence.

The last quarter enabled the Royals to close the gap within three points but Chichester’s experience and resilience closed out the game for a 52-47 victory.

Kev Wilson top-scored with 18 points and put in a stellar defensive effort, with some hard fought and important baskets in the fourth quarter. David Turner finished with 17 points after a fast start and some free throws down the stretch.

Knights: Wilson, Turner, Lucas, Ferry, Turvey, Haskell, Parker, Knight, Freeman, Cuesta. Coach: G Smith

* Knights' next home game is next Thursday (Nov 28) at Chichester Free School, 7:15pm tip-off. Support welcome.