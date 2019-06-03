Ansty through to National Women's Club T20 Knockout Cup regional finals

Having played away in the quarter-fiinals at Hursley, Ansty finally secured a home game in the regional Semi-final against Aldershot.

Ansty fielding a very young but talented team, lost the toss and Aldershot chose to bat first.

On a beautiful day at the Sty Aldershot made a steady start and Ansty struggled to make inroads into the batting. Aldershot batted well and reached 65 for 3 before Ansty tightened things up restricting Aldershot to 87 for 5 off their 20 overs. Billie O’Loughlin taking two wickets, and one each for Eloise Strong, Naomi Woods and Natasha Sole.

Openers Lucy Western and Regina Suddahazai got the Sty off to a good start seeing the Sty progress to 25 in the third over before the first wicket fell.

Ansty continued to score at a good rate, but lost the wickets of Frankie Angel, Western, and Sofie Cawley along the way, before Sole and Woods saw Ansty home and win by 6 wickets.

This now sees Ansty progress to the regional finals at Ansty on Sunday 16th June, against St Cross Symondians, for a place in the National finals on the 30th June in Wales.

