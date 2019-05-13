Ansty CC 1st XI victorious in battle with Roffey 2nd XI

Ansty Cricket Club 1st XI bounced back from an opening day defeat at Steyning as they claimed a 153-run victory over Roffey 2nd XI.

Openers Harry Towler and James Whybrow recorded 28 before Whybrow was caught having scored a total of 21 runs. Darren Senadhira subsequently joined Towler (71) and scored 62 in a partnership of 132 for the 2nd wicket before Towler was dismissed, and Senadhira followed two wickets later. Captain Leo Anderson scored 21 and Luke Wood, making his first appearance for Ansty 1st XI, scored 12 not out to contribute to a total of 223-6. Fred Bridges took 3-30 for Roffey in a difficult innings that favoured Ansty.

Ansty's Jake Wilson then claimed a hat-trick with Roffey's score at just 10 and recorded an impressive 5-18 overall, with Leo Anderson and Andy Armstrong also taking 2-10 and 2-15 respectively. Chris Webb (33) and Ollie Bidlake (14) were the only players to reach double figures for Roffey in what proved to be another tough innings that ended with a score of just 70 runs.

Next up for the 1st XI is a trip to West Chiltington & Thakeham CC to face their 1st XI on Saturday.

Ansty 2nd XI lost by 61 runs away to Plumpton & East Chiltington 1st XI.

Ansty 2nd XI struggled to reach the target of 168 set for them by Plumpton and lost wickets on a regular basis, with Jamie Parker (21), Chris Barnes (18) and Harry Freeman (19) the top scorers for the away side in an innings that ended with a score of 106 all out.

Jamie Parker and Will Dorkings then took 2-17 and 2-29 respectively in the Plumpton innings, with Chris Spiller top-scoring with a total of 66 runs as the home side emerged victorious.

Ansty 2nd XI will face Barcombe 1st XI in their next game.

Ansty 3rd XI were also beaten, as they lost away to Balcombe 2nd XI.

Balcombe won by 76 runs as Hugh Griffin (78), Tom Rolph (63) and Gary Botting (52) all scored highly in an innings of 246-5. Ansty deployed seven bowlers in an attempt to halt Balcombe's momentum, with Peter Fowles standing out as he took 2-13, but it wasn't enough.

In the Ansty innings, captain George Martin was bowled out for 53 with Adam Butler (27), Jack Warne (23) and Charlie Wallbank (18) the other high scorers on the day. Richard Botting took 3-17, with Mike Ripley, Alex Mills and Jez Jalie all claiming two wickets each as Balcombe bowled their way to victory.

The 3rd XI next play at home to Dormansland 2nd XI on Saturday.

Ansty 4th XI won their second consecutive game as they beat Brighton & Hove 5th XI by 5 wickets.

Brighton & Hove were struggling as they found themselves at 46-4, but top scorer Arno Van Zyl (65), Ewan Macmillan (31) and Scott Ciscon (20) helped the team reach 194 all out. Ansty's top wicket takers were Tash Sole (3-43), Rob Targett (2-26) and Flynn Herbert (2-29).

Ken Chapman top-scored with 52, contributing to a partnership of 49 with Tash Sole (43). Rob Targett (32 not out) and Phil Herbert (15 not out) then struck out to claim a hard-fought victory for the home side.

Next up for the 4th XI is a trip to Hurstpierpoint CC to face their 2nd XI in a game between two in-form sides.