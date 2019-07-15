Ansty 1st XI beaten comprehensively while 4th XI triumph to maintain title challenge

Ansty CC were beaten by eight wickets at the weekend as they came up against a spirited Roffey 2nd XI.

Despite winning the toss, Ansty were two wickets down for just 12, before managing to salvage some hope by reaching 48 before the third wicket was taken.

Sam Palser was stumped for 50 and Chris Barnes was caught for 38 as the pair looked to restore hope, but wickets fell quickly and despite Jake Wilson's best efforts, hitting two sixes in a knock of 37, Ansty were bowled out for 165.

Bowling, Ansty's only highlights were a wicket each for Palser and Wilson as Roffey completed the run chase in just 30.4 overs.

Ansty 2nd XI lost to Plumpton & East Chiltington 1st XI by a comprehensive 134 runs.

Ansty got off to the perfect start as Tom Hadfield claimed a wicket off ball one, but the innings got away from them as Roffey racked up 228.

Chris Batchelor (82) top scored for Plumpton, while Tom Hadfield (3-36) and Chris Nutter (3-38) were the most successful Ansty bowlers.

Ansty's reply stuttered to 94 all out, with Lyle James and Matt Stone taking three wickets, with no batsmen managing higher than Stephen Rusling's 13.

Ansty 3rd XI were leapfrogged by Balcombe 2nd XI as the visitors won by two wickets.

Ansty were forced to bat first and struggled to maintain the Balcombe bowlers as they were bowled out for 146 after just 23.3 overs. Ben Hewitt (45) and Ollie Kent (42) restored respectability to the innings which saw only one other player score higher than 10.

Gary Botting top scored for Balcombe with 34, and the innings was going well for the away side before two wickets fell, promising a tense ending. Ollie Kent recorded bowling figures of 3-23 but Balcombe completed the chase after 38.1 overs.

Ansty 4th XI won by 98 runs as they faced struggling Brighton and Hove 5th XI.

It was the ladies that helped Ansty reach 180-6 off 40 overs, as Frankie Angel (57) and Magan Janman (40) top scored. For Brighton, Kyle Masters took 3-28.

Barry Crouch took 3-11 off 11 overs for Ansty. Henry Starkey and Megan Janman also took two wickets each as Brighton hit 82 all out.