All you need to know for Wednesday's racing at Goodwood

A seven-race card makes up Goodwood's penultimate fixture of the 2019 season on Wednesday afternoon

Experts at the Racing Post have previewed all of the action ahead of the meeting.

The highlight on a competitive card is 3.40, a listed race over 1m and 2 furlongs worth just over £25,000 in prize money to the winner. Mark Johnston - one of the most profitable trainers to follow at the track this season - sends Nyaleti down from his North Yorkshire base, with the filly of definite interest now lowering her sights having previously contested the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood.

Race by race guide

Going: soft

2:00 1m2f (1m1f197y) Heineken 0.0% Future Stayers' EBF Maiden Stakes (Plus 10 Race) (Class 2) (2yo)

11/4 Herman Hesse, 4/1 Bondi Sands, Khalifa Sat, 5/1 Merryweather, 6/1 Stag Horn, 10/1 Rocket Dancer, 20/1 Selsey Sizzler, 25/1 Buto, Tantivy, 33/1 Duke Of Condicote, Jen's Lad

Tip: Bondi Sands

2.30 1m Old Mout Optional Claiming Handicap (Class 2) (4yo+)

100/30 Tukhoom, 9/2 Love Dreams, 6/1 Enigmatic, Mutaabeq, 13/2 Alemaratalyoum, 9/1 Shady McCoy, 10/1 Glen Shiel, 14/1 Key Player, Mountain Rescue, 20/1 Plunger, 25/1 Taurean Star

Tip: Mutaabeq

3.05 6f Birra Moretti Handicap (Class 4) (3yo+ 0-85)

7/2 Cent Flying, 11/2 Atalanta's Boy, Delagate This Lord, Private Matter, 6/1 Sweet Pursuit, 8/1 Youkan, 10/1 Quench Dolly, 12/1 Quiet Endeavour, 14/1 After John, Shining

Tip: Cent Flying

3.40 1m2f (1m1f197y) British Stallion Studs EBF Foundation Stakes (Listed Race) (Class 1) (3yo+)

11/4 Illumined, 3/1 Qarasu, 11/2 Nyaleti, 13/2 Elwazir, Look Around, 7/1 Air Pilot, 8/1 Getchagetchagetcha

Tip: Nyaleti

4.10 1m6f Thoroughbred Breeders Association Fillies' Handicap (Class 2) (3yo+ 0-105)

11/4 Monica Sheriff, 7/2 Nette Rousse, 4/1 Litigious, 9/2 Specialise, 7/1 I'll Have Another, 11/1 Dono Di Dio, Lorelina

Tip: Litigious

4.45 1m1f (1m1f11y) Orchard Thieves Handicap (Class 4) (4yo+ 0-85)

4/1 Beat The Judge, 9/2 De Vegas Kid, 5/1 Grey Spirit, Simoon, 8/1 Plait, 9/1 Keswick, 12/1 Directory, Family Fortunes, Touchthesoul, 14/1 Los Camachos

Tip: Keswick

5.20 5f Heineken UK Apprentice Handicap (Class 5) (3yo+ 0-75)

5/1 Atty's Edge, Pettochside, 6/1 Kodiak Attack, 8/1 Valentino Sunrise, Wiley Post, 10/1 Arishka, Dream Catching, Three Little Birds, 12/1 Brandy Station, More Than Likely, 14/1 Major Pusey, 16/1 Perfect Charm, 20/1 Firenze Rosa

Tip: Pettochside

Most profitable trainers at Goodwood this season

George Baker +£91.75

Mark Johnston +£33.49

David Menusier +£26.50

John Gallagher +£19.33

Alan Bailey +£19.00

Most profitable jockeys at Goodwood this season

Hector Crouch +£83.50

Jamie Watson +£38.25

Harry Bentley +£24.53

Pierre-Louis Jamin +£20.75

Andrea Atzeni +£18.76