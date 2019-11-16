All you need for the Southern National meeting at Fontwell Park - tips and preview

Experts at the Racing Post have previewed all of the action ahead of Sunday afternoon's prestigious Southern National meeting at Fontwell - the UK's only figure of 8 jumps track.

The Southern National is one of the West Sussex course's biggest race days of the year. Aired on ITV Racing, this 3-mile, 3-furlong test of endurance is the ultimate ride for both horse and jockey - there is another packed card on what is sure to be a busy day with the rain mercifully set to stay away.

Grand National-winning jockey Leighton Aspell won the featured 2.40 race last year on Shanroe Santos by five lengths, and he goes again on the same horse for trainer Lucy Wadham at a tempting 5/1 price.

Race by race guide

Going: Soft

12.25: 2m5½f Visit attheraces.com Novices' Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)

BETTING FORECAST: 9/4 Good News, 11/4 Pleney, 6/1 Robin De Broome, 7/1 Hold Me Tight, 8/1 Jonnigraig, 12/1 First Assembly, Polar Light, 20/1 Bluebell Sally, 33/1 False Getaway.

Racing Post Top Tip: Pleney (11/4)

12.55: 2m5½f John Rogerson Memorial Novices' Handicap Chase (Class 4)

BETTING FORECAST: 15/8 Bad Boy Du Pouldu, 3/1 Battle Of Ideas, Reallyradical, 100/30 Eclair De Guye, 25/1 Beet Topper.

Racing Post Top Tip: Bad Boy Du Pouldu (15/8)

1.30: 2m1½f S & G Caravan Services Juvenile Hurdle (Class 4)

BETTING FORECAST 6/4 Goshen, 5/2 Le Grand Rocher, 5/1 Chez Hans, Manucci, 12/1 Isle Of Wolves, 20/1 Admirals Bay.

Racing Post Top Tip: Le Grand Rocher (5/2)

2.05: 2m1½f Sky Sports Racing Virgin 535 Handicap Hurdle (Class 3)

BETTING FORECAST 11/4 Colonel Custard, 4/1 Ar Mest, 5/1 Song For Someone, 6/1 Gateway To Europe, 13/2 Our Merlin, 8/1 Hier Encore, 9/1 Zizaneur, 20/1 Trans Express.

Racing Post Top Tip: Hier Encore (8/1)

2.40: 3m3½f MansionBet Southern National Handicap Chase (Class 3)

BETTING FORECAST: 100/30 The Caller, 7/2 Captain Cattistock, 9/2 Chasma, Shanroe Santos, 5/1 One Of Us, 8/1 The Two Amigos, 14/1 Invincible Cave.

Racing Post Top Tip: Shanroe Santos (5/1)

3.15: 2m5½f Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap Chase (Class 5)

BETTING FORECAST: 11/10 Minella Voucher, 9/4 Howlongisafoot, 7/1 Mauna Kea, 8/1 Spiritofchartwell, 20/1 Summons To Court, 25/1 Ballycanew, Bellamy's Grey, 33/1 Spock.

Racing Post Top Tip: Howlongisafoot (9/4)

3.45: 2m3f Sky Sports Racing Sky 415 Handicap Hurdle (Class 5)

BETTING FORECAST: 3/1 Truckers Tangle, 4/1 Kenny George, 5/1 Sky Full Of Stars, 8/1 Dadsinluck, Ted Bach, 10/1 Bredon Hill Lad, 12/1 Amron Kali, Telegraph Place, 16/1 Brandy Cross, 25/1 Thats My Rabbit.

Racing Post Top Tip: Kenny George (4/1)

Most profitable trainers at Fontwell this season

Zoe Davison: +£44.62

Mark Gillard: +£24.50

Lady Susan Brooke: +£13.00

Paul Nicholls: +£13.53

Lucy Wadham: +£4.38

Most profitable jockeys at Fontwell this season

Jamie Moore: +£27.75

Joshua Moore: +£19.63

Miss Lorna Brooke: +£13.00

Nick Scholfield: +£7.32

Harry Bannister: +£5.75