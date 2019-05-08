Ace Hutchings provides Cowdray's high point at Bramley

Cowdray seniors travelled away to Bognor and then to Bramley a week later - and the second trip was an ace affair for Chris Hutchings

Home advantage proved decisive and Bognor prevailed 7-1. Vice-captain Terry Adsett and Rob Doney won the single point.

At Bramley, Hutchings aced the par-three 12th hole to record his first hole in one. He then provided the wine at lunch. But one hole doesn’t win a match and Bramley won 6-2 with only one pair, Philip Singer and John Wheelhouse, winning their match.

Sixty Cowdray Park seniors played in the Heard Tankard in warm and sunny conditions.

The recent dry weather has made the course much firmer and stopping the ball on the greens is not easy.

John Hall scored an excellent nett 64 in this medal competition. Many thought that would be the winning score - until Bernie May came in with 63 to win the competition. Towards the end Chris Hoare registered a score of 64 and pipped Hall for second place on countback.

BOGNOR

On a sunny day 117 players played in the Easter Medal and it couldn’t have been tighter with all first five players scoring nett 66. In fact 18 players broke par.

Congratulations go to Chris Lovell for winning with a gross 77, nett 66. Second was Harry Isham (69/66); third Sam Grover (78/66), fourth Marcus Embleton (74/66), fifth last year’s men’s captain Robert Holland (72/66).

Bognor seniors played two club matches in a week. In the first at The Dyke, they came away with a very creditable 3-3 draw. Bognor’s last pairing of Richard Perry and Mike Oates won the last game one up on the 18th green to ensure the match was tied. The return is in June at Bognor.

Results: Brian Wolstencroft & Mike Wadley halved, David Standing & Mick Matthews lost 6&4, JJ Stephenson & David Turner lost 3&2, Keith Cook & Ken Catt halved, Richard Hedge & Trevor Till won 4&3, Richard Perry & Mike Oates won 1up

In the second match Cowdray Park visited Bognor and Bognor ran out clear winners 7-1.

Results: Terry Kuhler & Steve King won 3&2, JJ Stephenson & Sean Francis won 4&3, Roger Selway & Dave Turner lost 2&1, Andy Isitt & Micky Mathews won 3&2, Dave Standing & Richard Hedge won 2&1, MikeWadley & Ian Bright won 1up, Richard Perry & Ian Paine won 5&4, John Owen & Barry Ingate won 8&6.