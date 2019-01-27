60 ready for the off at Fontwell Park - our tips

There are 60 declared runners across six races as Fontwell Park stages its second jump racing meeting of 2019 today (Sunday).

The racing begins at 1.30pm and ends at 4pm and there are plenty of top trainers and jockeys involved, with a fair sprinkling of runners that Fontwell racegoers will have seen before.

Here's our selections for the day: 1.30 Dream Du Grand Val, 2.00 The Flying Sofa, 2.30 Chivers, 3.00 Birds of Prey, 3.30 Sartorial Elegance, 4.00 Lee Side Lady.

Good luck if you're having a bet.

Sussex pair in honours at Ascot

Chaos at Fontwell as riders are unseated and 66/1 shot wins

