Mathew Ryan: We've got to take the game to Arsenal

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan says Brighton & Hove Albion have to come out of the traps quickly when they host Arsenal on Boxing Day.

The Seagulls beat the Gunners 2-1 at the Amex last season and go into tomorrow's clash looking to end a run of three successive Premier League defeats.

Albion beat Manchester United 3-2 at home in August but have since lost to both Tottenham and Chelsea at the Amex and Ryan believes a strong start against Arsenal could be key.

He said: "We had success against them last season, obviously it's different circumstances now but we can take confidence from that and the success we've had against big teams in the past.

"It's important we start strong. From memory, in the Man United game at home we came out of the blocks really strong and got into the ascendancy and went into the lead.

"Since then we've played Tottenham and Chelsea and we've started by maybe giving them a little bit too much respect.

"If there's anything we can learn from the games we've played at home since against big teams, it's that we've got to come out on the front foot and take it to them.

"If we manage to do that, we're going to make a game of it.

"We've got to be strong and get that defensive structure sorted. Hopefully we won't concede a goal and I'm confident if we can do that we can go and win the game."

Albion winger Solly March looked ahead to tomorrow's match and said: “It’s massive, we need to bounce back and bounce back well. We’re at home and we like playing at home. The fans will get behind us, and it’s a big game.

“It’s been a good start at the midpoint of the season, but we can’t think we’re in the clear. We need to keep picking up points on a regular basis, and hopefully we’ll able to do that in the next few games.”

