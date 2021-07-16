Veterans' charity is winner at Worthing Golf Club charity am am

The Worthing charity am am organisers

It was in aid of Care for Veterans, the town-based charity for ex-servicemen and women from the RAF, Royal Navy and auxiliary services. The event has been running for more than 50 years.

The day raised £6,200 for the Charity, helped with support from Aidan Smith of Barclays Bank, who pledged £1,000. Christine Gillott and Hilary of Care for Veterans boosted funds through raffle sales.

Many prizes were on offer, with MHA Carpenter Box A victors on the day.

The am am winners

Worthing Golf Club thanked businesses’ who supported the day: South Coast Nursing Homes, 1st Castle School of Motoring, KTDA Racing, Rassasy Farm Shop & Deli, PEP the Printers, Bacon & Co Estate Agents, Veranda Café Bar, Parsonage Bar & Restaurant, Horizon Windows, 5-Rings Telecoms, Applepips Day Nursery, Nepcote Financial, H.D Tribe Ltd and winners MHA Carpenter Box.

Thanks went to competitors for their generosity, and to the staff and volunteers: the starters, Leon Froude, David Dumigan, John Roberts and Eric Reekie, Ricky Cannons, who arranged the sponsor banners, the bar and catering team, George Barr and the greenkeepers for their usual high standards and Matt Bolton, Rhonda Stubbing and Steve Reddick from the WGC office team for the preparation and organisation.