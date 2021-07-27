The Rustics: Rustington Golf Club seniors take total raised for Worthing hospice over £24,000
Seniors at Rustington Golf Club, known as The Rustics, are looking forward to this year’s annual charity golf day, raising money for St Barnabas House hospice.
The Rustics have recently presented the £3,000 raised at the 2020 golf day to the hospice in Worthing taking the total raised to date to £24,049.94 since 2005.
Allan Button, Rustics secretary, said: “We are holding another charity shield day on Friday, July 30, where again we expect to raise a good sum.”
Allan visited the hospice in June with the Rustics’ chairman and captain/treasurer, Roy Jeffery and Steve, to present a cheque to Mary Bye, community fundraiser.
Mary passed on the hospice’s grateful thanks to everyone who generously donated towards the total.
She added: “I am delighted to confirm that this brings The Rustics’ cumulative total to £24,049.94 raised since 2005. Wow, just think of all the wonderful care and support you have allowed our patients and their loved ones to receive, both in their homes and in the hospice.
“We really couldn’t do it without all the support of people and groups like you, so thank you again for your wonderful donation and ongoing support.”