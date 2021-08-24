There were 60 entries to the annual fundraising competition on July 30 and everyone completed the course, despite the conditions.

The charity shield is organised by the seniors at Rustington Golf Club, known as The Rustics, each year to raise money for St Barnabas House hospice in Worthing.

Allan Button, Rustics secretary, said: “Though not good weather, wind and rain, all finished the course and the winner was Ian Mcdonald, who is a Rustic.

Ian Mcdonald, winner of the 2021 St Barnabas Charity Shield competition at Rustington Golf Club

“We had a raffle and auction at the end, after a barbecue, and raised £4,500, which also included donations.

“We are justly very proud as this is the most ever raised by the Rustics for this competition. Our total since starting this charity shield is now in excess of £28,500 since 2005.”