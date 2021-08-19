Taylor Wimpey supports Crawley Open House at Foot Golf tournament

The housebuilder has been championing the vital work of Crawley Open House for over five years. This year, Assistant Site Managers, Alex Harris, Luke Shields and Michael Murray, took part in the event and helped raise £150 for the Crawley-based charity. In addition to the money raised, Taylor Wimpey South Thames also donated a £200 John Lewis gift voucher for the event's raffle.

Louise Adams, Acting Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames said: “Charities like Crawley Open House do such valuable work in the local community, so we are proud to have played a part in supporting them at this year’s footgolf tournament. We understand that events like this are so important for charities to raise money, so after such a tough year, it’s great to see that this year's tournament was able to go ahead.

Alex Harris, Luke Shields, Michael Murray

“We hope that the funds raised at the event will help the charity continue to provide much needed help and support for people living in and around Crawley.”

Ian Wilkins, Fundraising and Relationships Manager at Crawley Open House, said: “We are very grateful to the team at Taylor Wimpey for taking part in our annual footgolf charity night and for their long-standing support. Taylor Wimpey are one of our key corporate supporters, for which we are massively grateful. The funding we receive from events like these ensures that we can continue to support the most vulnerable in our local community. The tournament raised a total of £4,000 so I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone that took part.”

Taylor Wimpey South Thames latest support is just part of the ongoing support that it has given the charity. Additional support includes offers of employment, help with pro bono building and demolition work, and attendance at events that have been previously arranged by the charity.

Crawley Open House provides vital support and services for people suffering the effects of homelessness, unemployment, loneliness, discrimination or other forms of social exclusion in the local community. To find out more about Crawley Open House, visit https://www.crawleyopenhouse.co.uk.

For further information about the charities and organisations Taylor Wimpey supports, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.