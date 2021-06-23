Goodwood named in top 100 UK golf resorts

Goodwood's beautiful Downs course / Picture: Mike Cadwell

Other famous golf resorts at the top of the list include Gleneagles and Trump Turnberry in Scotland, Adare Manor in Ireland and Stoke Park in Buckinghamshire and Foxhills in Surrey.

Golf World described Goodwood as having ‘some real pedigree’, with the James Braid-designed Downs – which has been renovated by Tom Mackenzie and is a Top 100 UK course – backed up by Donald Steel’s Park.

Golf World added: “Then there is a wonderful country hotel with style and panache. The food is exquisite and so is the health club, with gym, pool, Jacuzzi, sauna and tennis.”

The two Goodwood courses were ranked at number 50 on the magazine’s 2021 list.

Golf At Goodwood general manager Gary Beves said: “We are enormously proud to be listed alongside the most exclusive golf resorts, covering every corner of Great Britain and Ireland.

“We strive to give golfers the best possible experience here at Goodwood and have experienced huge surge in demand when restrictions have allowed us to be open over the past year.”

The best golf resorts were chosen by an experienced panel of readers, invited to take part because of their extensive knowledge of the courses and edited by Christ Bertram the Top 100 Courses editor, who has played all 200 links golf courses in the list.

COWDRAY PARK GOLF

Matches have been coming thick and fast for the Cowdray seniors.

The first home match for well over a year was against Puttenham Golf Club.

With warm sunshine and the course in pristine conditions the match was a very close affair. Most of the matches were close but Cowdray came out on top winning by 6.5-1.5.

Cowdray seniors played an enjoyable away match against Mannings Heath.

The Mannings course was looking beautiful although wet underfoot following the recent torrential rain. It was a close affair with Mannings finally prevailing 5-3 to win the tie. Cowdray’s impressive victory was down to a sterling performance by Nick Upjohn, who managed three birdies in his round.

Cowdray seniors welcomed Blackmoor Seniors on a bright sunny morning although it clouded over towards the end of the match.

The most frequent result was 4&3 with Cowdray winning three matches by this margin and Blackmoor two.

verall it was a keenly fought contest with Cowdray winning 5-3.

Two ‘major’ competitions were played.

The Rolland Plate was played in beautiful conditions on a course now in excellent condition.

There were some extremely good performances from the 90 competitors.

Winner with a great score of nett 64 was Tony Pike, following on from another nett 64 in the Heard Tankard only a month ago. Runner-up was Tim Crow with nett 65 and Don Johnston was third place with nett 66.

The Yellowlees’ Quaich was played in ideal conditions with the fairways and greens in good order; however, clearly the course is not relenting – with only six players from a field of 85 scoring par or better in this medal competition.