'Zero pressure' on Horsham in Carshalton Athletic clash

Dominic Di Paola admitted there is 'zero pressure' on table-topping Horsham as they welcome Carshalton Athletic to The Camping World Community Stadium tonight (Tuesday) in the BetVictor Premier Division.

Last season saw the Robins finish second in the Premier Division on 71 points but the Surrey outfit ended up a whopping 22 points behind champions Dorking Wanderers.

Carshalton's second-place meant that had to do battle in the play-offs to seal promotion. But the Robins' dreams of going up to the National League South were extinguished after just one game as they were beaten 2-1 at home by Merstham in the semi-final.

After nine games of the 2019/20 campaign, Carshalton sit eighth in the division after taking 16 points from nine games.

Despite seven places and seven points separating the two sides, Di Paola stressed that the Robins had 'quality everywhere'.

But the Horsham manager backed his team to 'give absolutely everything'.

He said: "We know a lot about them because they came out of our league but they've obviously strengthened over the last couple of seasons.

"They've got quality everywhere. Hornchurch and them were two of the three that I fancied to win it.

"They've got players like Ricky Korboa who's an absolute goal machine up front. They've got Tom Bradford who we've always liked, he's another good forward.

"Christie Pattisson has played for Dover and Welling so he's been about. If you chucked any of their players names in Google you'd see the calibre of the players.

"There's zero pressure on us apart from what we put on ourselves, like our personal pride, and wanting to do well.

"There's no real concerns. I know our boys will give absolutely everything. That's never in doubt."

Di Paola also revealed that the Hornets will be missing two players through injury for tonight's visit of Carshalton.

He added: "Will Miles is out. Kieran Lavery is also out.

"He could probably play but it's just not getting better.

"We've taken the view that if he takes the week off it might give him the chance to get back playing.

"We want him back to his best because he started the season so well. The last few weeks have been a bit bitty for him."