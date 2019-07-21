Young Bognor footballers have that winning feeling - so do Felpham juniors

After another successful season, Bognor Town Youth under-13s turned their attention to tournaments.

They began with an 11-a-side tournament win at Bunn Leisure, Selsey, beating teams from Sussex, Hampshire, Berkshire and Surrey.

Felpham Colts under-11s

Their annual camping trip to the New Forest involved them playing in the Hythe and Dibden tournament, entering two teams – both of whom topped their respective groups. They met in an all-Bognor final which ended goalless and the game was decided by a penalty shootout.

Next was the six-a-side at Crawley and another winners’ medal, before two more sets of runners-up medals, losing narrowly in two finals.

After that they got the winning feeling back winning the Barnham tournament, beating Chichester 2-0 in the final and playing some supurb football along the way.

Another all-Bognor final came at the Whyke tournament, then they finishing the summer events by winning the AFC Petersfield tournament for their sixth first-place trophy in two months.

Coach Louie Haga-Hammond said: “I’m really pleased with the way the boys have conducted themselves in the past couple of months.

“I’ve got 17 boys training with me at present, from eight different schools across quite a large area.

“We are obviously doing something right for players to be willing to travel to train twice a week in Bognor, the boys are all working really hard and relishing the challange of competing in this squad.

“I’ve no doubt I can keep the majority of this squad together for the coming seasons and I’m confident with the right pathway, some of these boys can be integrated into the Bognor first team in a few years.”

UNDER-11

Selsey FC under-11s – for youngsters going into school Year 6 in September – are looking for new players. Training takes place on Tuesdays from 6pm to 7pm. Boys and girls welcome. Contact Rob Gaffney on 07800 571002 or email robgaffney69@gmail.com

* Felpham Colts under-11s are celebrating another six-a-side win.

Playing at the Chamberlayne Athletic six-a-side tournament in Southampton, they won three and drew one of their group games to top their group, before winning the semi final 5-0 and final 1-0 to win - with 18 goals scored and only one conceded.