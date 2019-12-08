You can’t expect miracles from the new management team - Crawley Town opinions

Under the new management of Yems and Bradbury the Red Devils started with a 0-0 result away from home at struggling Stevenage.

The game itself was not a great advert for League 2 in actual fact it wouldn’t have been a good game for a County League fixture.

Both teams only recorded one shot on target over the full 90 minutes. With the new management, the formation went to Four Four Two – with Joe McNerney coming into the side for suspended Tom Dallison and Ashley Nadesan partnered Ollie Palmer up front.

Throughout the 90 minutes there we only two real chances, both fell to Crawley, Nadesan in the first half and Bez Lubala towards the end of the second when he went round the keeper but failed to put the ball into the open goal.

You have to take these chances to win matches. Crawley were the better side in the second half but couldn’t find the breakthrough to take all through points.

You can’t expect miracles from the new management team having taken over 48 hours before, but it was the same type of performance from the team that they had showed over the previous nine, lack of urgency, short and misplaced passes and with two strikers up front no crosses from the wings.

We can only hope that over the next few matches we can see improvement to the playing style and more energy throughout the team.

We have a home match next Saturday against Port Vale, a game on paper that is winnable, the team have to start producing at home again and quickly – we are only seven points above the relegation zone.

The scoreless draw against Stevenage is a start, and it was the first clean sheet away from home this season – credit to Man of the Match Joe McNerney making his first League match of the season and Jordan Tunnicliffe who won everything in the air and marshalled the defence throughout the game.

Up Up and Away.

Our next away league match is to another struggling side Oldham Athletic on Saturday 21st December with a 3.00pm kick off - We are running a supporters coach to this game – we depart from the stadium at 07.30am and cost for all travelling is £20.00 – please contact Alain 07771-792346 to book on. We have organised a buffet stop at the Kilton Inn, Knutsford before the game which is included in the fare.