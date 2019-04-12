Yeovil Town v Crawley Town preview: It’s a key relegation battle as Reds face their biggest game of the season

This week brings by far the biggest game of the season for Crawley and it could be a big factor in whether Crawley stay in League Two or are relegated.

It’s the team with the worst home record vs the team with the worst away record as Crawley travel to Yeovil in a game that means everything to both sides.

Yeovil slipped into the bottom-two in midweek as Macclesfield beat Exeter 3-2 and that result also meant Crawley dropped closer to the relegation zone.

A loss on Saturday could see Crawley not only drop three points but also see them go within just three points from bottom of the league, providing Notts County win and Macclesfield avoid defeat.

It’s becoming increasingly alarming as with every week that goes by Crawley continue to slip closer and closer to the drop zone.

Despite a better performance against Forest Green last week a lack of concentration once again cost the Reds which was extremely frustrating to see.

Another goal conceded in the last ten minutes of the game is not good enough as the players have to remained switched on for the full 90 minutes in order to remain in the Football League.

Crawley have conceded in the last ten minutes in all of their last four games, which either shows a lack of fitness or concentration.

Either way it’s not good enough and at the end of the season could cost us our status in the Football League.

The players and management have to take responsibility and look to get back on track against fellow strugglers or there could be a very nervy end to the season.

Yeovil will also be desperate for a win as no win in six has seen them drop into the relegation zone.

Defeats in five of those games, including against Macclesfield, have put Yeovil in big trouble and if they were to lose on Saturday they could be seen as relegation favourites.

They’ve also only managed two goals in their previous six games so a strong defensive performance could see a clean sheet for the Reds.

Their defence has also been poor, conceding 12 in their last six and their poor form could be a fantastic chance for Crawley to stay clear of the drop zone.

It will be a big game for both teams and both should be up for the fight as a big relegation game takes place that could decide which division both teams play in next season.