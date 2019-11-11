Wow! It's Wycombe or Tranmere for Chichester City in the FA Cup

Chichester City will play League One opposition in the second round of the FA Cup.

They will visit Wycombe's Adams Park or Tranmere's Prenton Park in the next round in what will be the biggest game in the club's history - and a grand occasion for players, fans, manageement and staff.

The crazy scenes at Oaklands Park when the first round draw ended with City getting a bye

City officials and players were delighted to be paired with a League One club - even if there was some disappointment the game is not at home, although one City official joked: "We'll just have to get them back for a replay.".

The draw was made by Mark Bright and Dion Dublin at Oaklands Park itself and shown live on BBC2 and there was a loud cheer when Chi's name came out of the machine after the Tranmere/Wycombe ball.

It's three weeks since City got a bye in the first-round FA Cup draw, sparking jubilant scenes as players, management and families watched at Oaklands Park.

The prize for second-round winners couldn't be bigger - a place in the third round alongisde Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea and the rest of the Premier League and Championship teams.

The second round takes place from Friday, November 29, to Monday, December 2, with a number of ties set to be selected for live BBC or BT Sport TV coverage.

There could be a chance the Chi City game will be selected for live TV coverage as it pits one of the highest ranked teams in the round with the joint lowest.

Chi's reaction to the draw follows.

