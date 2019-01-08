Worthing warned ahead of Whitehawk trip

Adam Hinshelwood has warned Worthing to take nothing for granted in their Bostik League Premier Division derby clash at Whitehawk tonight (7.45pm).

Hawks are four points adrift at the foot of the table but Hinshelwood is not expecting an easy ride.

Worthing will be looking to make it three games unbeaten at The Enclosed Ground after beating Corinthian Casuals in their last game of 2018 and drawing 1-1 at Margate on Saturday.

But Hinshelwood has told his side to expect a tough test.

He said: "The league table goes out of the window in a derby.

“They’ll be at home and looking to get back on track.

“We’ll be looking to keep a little run going of staying unbeaten.

“It was disappointing not to keep another clean sheet at Margate, it would have been nice to keep back-to-back clean sheets.

“We’ll look to go, be solid and build on the last two performances."

Worthing are expected to take a strong following for the short trip to Whitehawk and Hinshelwood wants his team to put on a performance for the travelling faithful.

He added: "No matter where we go, we take a good following.

“It’s part and parcel of being a manager or player at this football club."

Have you read?

Wick v Worthing United in pictures



Burgess Hill Town and former Worthing striker shares picture of horrific injury



Crane injury concern following Worthing's draw at Margate