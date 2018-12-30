Worthing v Corinthian Casuals in pictures

Worthing ended 2018 with a 2-0 Bostik League Premier Division triumph over Corinthian Casuals at Woodside Road on Saturday.
A superb Ollie Pearce effort and an own-goal from Jack Strange - both of which came in the second half - helped Adam Hinshelwood's side to a first win in five matches.
Worthing climbed three places to sixth and moved to within a point of the play-offs thanks to a much-needed three points.
Check out the video above to a see a selection of pictures from photographer Stephen Goodger from the match.
Have you read?
Worthing must improve to mount promotion charge
Worthing clinch much-needed victory
Brighton & Hove Albion v Everton picture gallery