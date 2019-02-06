Worthing United 'showing signs of improvement'

Adam Kipling insists Worthing United are continuing to show signs they are improving.

SCFL Division 1 basement boys Mavericks suffered a 4-0 defeat at title-chasing Bexhill United on Saturday.

That loss saw them fall further adrift at the foot of the table after Southwick beat Storrington.

Mavericks find themselves three points off Midhurst & Easebourne with ten games to go.

But Kipling, who took charge earlier this month, is remaining confident and happy with the way his squad are progressing.

He said: “The results were not favourable but my biggest focus remains on how we continue to improve and perform. Within that our individual and collective development as players and a team/squad must keep getting better.

“The message to the players doesn’t change and would remain the same whatever our league position.

“That is to continue working as hard as you can, whatever the circumstances.”

Bexhill were looking to capitalise on high-flying Steyning Town seeing their game postponed and they did just that.

Jack Shonk broke the deadlock for Bexhill on 23 minutes. Shonk then struck again a minute before the break to double United’s advantage.

Connor Robertson made it 3-0 ten minutes after the restart to all but put the game beyond United.

There was still time for Sammy Bunn to round off the scoring in the final five minutes.

Despite the defeat, Kipling felt it was an improved showing once again.

He said: “Bexhill are a good side and their league position is a good indication of their abilities.

“We matched good opponents well for long periods games against them this season.

“Most importantly, it was improved from last week’s match against Mile Oak.”

Worthing United make the trip to fourth-placed AFC Varndeanians on Saturday.

