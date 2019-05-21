Worthing United searching for new manager after being handed relegation reprieve

Worthing United are searching for a new manager following Adam Kipling's departure.

The FA confirmed the Mavericks have been handed a relegation reprieve after finishing bottom of the SCFL Division 1 last term.

But that was not enough for Kipling and assisstant manager Malcolm Metcalfe to remain at Lyons Way.

The pair arrived at the club in January and despite an upturn in form during their spell in charge, they could not avoid finishing bottom.

However, United will remain a step 6 side next season following confirmation of a reprieve from the FA.

Now chairman Bill Clifford is hopeful a change in management and the good feeling from avoiding dropping into SCFL Division 2 can inspire the Mavericks next season.

He said: "The reprieve is fantastic news for the club and we very much intend to make the most of it next time out.

"Whilst we have made great strides off the pitch over the past 12 months, the season proved to be a difficult one on the pitch.

"Despite seeing three different managers and one caretaker in the dugout at different times over the course of the season, the players have been incredible.

"We would very much like to take the opportunity to thank Adam Kipling and Malcolm Metcalfe for all their efforts since taking the helm in January.

"Although results were not enough to see us to safety, they worked tirelessly to encourage, develop and motivate the players throughout.

"They have decided to move on to pastures new now and they go with our very best wishes for whatever challenges await them next."

Chairman Clifford revealed 'exciting announcements' are to follow soon.

