Worthing United praised for 'grinding out a great win'

Worthing United manager Danny Wood credited his players for ‘grinding out a great win’ away at Mile Oak in Division One on Saturday.

Two goals from Dan Hills and one from Zane Richardson ensured the 3-1 win for the Mavericks.

After the match the United boss praised his players for the hard fought victory.

He said: “Credit to my players today after a poor 25 minutes and poor decisions given against us we fought for each other and ground out a great win.”

Mile Oak took the lead after 13 minutes when Adam Dine’s cross was met by the faintest of touches by Jack Marriott at the back post.

The Mavericks equalised on 31 minutes when Richardson was unmarked from a corner and easily headed passed Aaron Stenning in the Mile Oak goal.

After the goal, there was little in the way of clear cut chances as it remained level heading into the half time break.

Shortly after the restart Hills was sent to the sin bin after the referee believed that the Mavericks striker’s reaction to a foul was enough to send him away.

The hosts looked to take advantage of being a man up and continued to barrage the Worthing United goal but Aaron Relf in goal and the Mavericks defence stood firm.

Following his re-introduction Hills made an instant impact when, after 71 minutes, he was on hand to rifle home after cutting out a square ball in the Mile Oak box.

Hills scored his second of the game eight minutes later, slotting home after a swift counter attack to give the Mavericks the three points.

The Mavericks boss alsopraised his side for keeping the winning streak going despite the adversity.

He added: “Although we started well for the first five minutes after that we were very average letting a good Mile Oak side create opportunities.

“It was disappointing to see a wide free kick go straight in but after that we started to work a bit harder and keep our team shape better.

“Second half we kept the work rate high and really started to play for each other but the when striker Hills went shoulder to shoulder with the Oak defender he was adjudged to foul and kicking the floor and swearing in frustration was good enough for the official to send the young forward to the sin bin,

When Hills returned to the pitch a square ball was cut out and nicely slotted home to take the advantage and late on another good ball to the forward was smashed home as the ball was rising on the up to seal a very good 3 points and keep the run going winning the last five league games.”

Worthing United: Relf, Butler, Thoms, Richardson, Law, Jackson, Nagle, Deacon, Hills, Brown, Phadagi