Worthing United boss disappointed by the goals his side conceded against Midhurst

Worthing United manger Danny Wood admitted that the goals his side conceded were ‘a bit disappointing’ as the Mavericks suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Midhurst & Easebourne on Saturday.

The Mavericks started the game brightly and found themselves ahead after Craig Nagle scored in the ninth minute to give the home side an early advantage.

Midhurst & Easebourne brought the game level in the 23rd minute thanks to James Liddiard.

The away side took the lead 15 minutes later after Danny Lane scored his seventh goal of the season to make it 1-2.

The Mavericks controlled the game in the second half but failed to test the Midhurst & Easebourne keeper as they went on to suffer their 12th defeat of the season.

After the game, Worthing United boss Danny Wood admitted his side need to improve defending set pieces and should have made more of the possession they had.

“The goals conceded both from set pieces were a bit disappointing and it’s something we need to work on.

“The second half we dominated in possession and played mostly in the away sides half but with all the efforts we had we didn’t really make the keeper work.”

Wood also expressed his gratitude to the attending fans who honoured the life of Life President Johnny Gould.

“We would like to thank everyone for the impeccable minute silence for Life President Johnny Gould who sadly passed away and for the support of the Football v Homophobia campaign that we are a part of.”