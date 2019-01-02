Worthing to hold Q&A session

Supporters will have the chance to put questions to Worthing chairman Pete Stone, manager Adam Hinshelwood and a selection of first team players on Friday.

The club have announced they are to host an open question-and-answer session at their Woodside Road home.

All involved will be 'open and honest' on any subjects and thoughts will be shared on all matters on and off the pitch.

Fans can take a look back at 2018 and pose questions to the club on plans for the second half of the Bostik League Premier Division campaign.

Supporters are welcome to the bar at Woodside Road from 6.30pm with the Q&A session starting at 7pm.

