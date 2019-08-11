Worthing suffer defeat in season opener at Folkestone

Worthing kicked off the new Isthmian League Premier Division campaign with a 2-0 defeat at Folkestone.

Efforts in the final 30 minutes from Jerson Dos Santos and substitute Ira Jackson, who played for Worthing earlier in his career, ensured the hosts took the opening day honours.

Adam Hinshelwood handed seven of his summer signings competitive debuts from the start.

Brighton loanee goalkeeper Roco Rees, Marvin Armstrong, Joe Tennent, Lloyd Dawes, Mason Doughty, Shola Ayoola and Reece Meekums started the match while another recruit, Ben Mendoza, came off the bench after the restart.

It was a new-look to the side that ended the previous campaign and it could take time for things to take shape within the squad.

Dos Santos broke the deadlock on 63 minutes before substitute Jackson rounded off the scoring four minutes from time.

Worthing will be looking to bounce back as they host Lewes in their opening home fixture of the season on Tuesday (7.45pm).

