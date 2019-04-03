Worthing school through to national finals

English Martyrs Catholic Primary School is feeling incredibly proud of its Year 6 footballers, after they triumphed at the Danone Under 11 Regional Small School’s Football Finals recently.

This is the latest in a series of achievements - the boys had already won the Worthing competition, and went on the win the County finals too.

The next step was to play at Thamesmead Town FC, where the children played in a league format of five teams with the top two going through to the national finals at a professional football ground.

It was a day of high drama from start to finish, but when the results came in, the boys found out they were through to the national finals after finishing in second place.

Teacher and team manager Matt Cousins said: “It has been a phenomenal run for the boys and they have been fantastic.

“The team spirit that they show every time they step on the pitch is brilliant to see.

“I could not be prouder of their achievements.”

The whole school is now looking forward to the National finals later on in the year, when we are all hoping that the team will continue their run of success.