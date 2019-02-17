Worthing's record-breaking Isthmian League win in pictures

Ollie Pearce was the star and scored four times as Adam Hinshelwood's men racked up a resounding 9-1 Bostik League Premier Division success at Woodside Road. Both Kwame Poku and 16-year-old Jasper Pattenden grabbed their first Worthing goals while Jesse Starkey, Joe Clarke and substitute Callum Kealy were also on the scoresheet. The winning margin was the club's largest in an Isthmian League match since they joined in 1977. Check out a selection of photographer Stephen Goodger's pictures from a day those in attendance will never forget.

Ollie Pearce celebrates on of his four goals against Harlow Town freelance Buy a Photo

Zack Newton celebrates with Ollie Pearce freelance Buy a Photo

The Worthing faithful witnessed a record-breaking win at Woodside Road freelance Buy a Photo

Coach Aarran Racine (left) and manager Adam Hinshelwood will have been delighted with the victory freelance Buy a Photo

View more