Kwame Poku grabbed his first Worthing goal in the crushing of Harlow Town

Worthing's record-breaking Isthmian League win in pictures

Worthing recorded a biggest ever Isthmian League victory after dismantling Harlow Town.

Ollie Pearce was the star and scored four times as Adam Hinshelwood's men racked up a resounding 9-1 Bostik League Premier Division success at Woodside Road. Both Kwame Poku and 16-year-old Jasper Pattenden grabbed their first Worthing goals while Jesse Starkey, Joe Clarke and substitute Callum Kealy were also on the scoresheet. The winning margin was the club's largest in an Isthmian League match since they joined in 1977. Check out a selection of photographer Stephen Goodger's pictures from a day those in attendance will never forget.

Ollie Pearce celebrates on of his four goals against Harlow Town
Ollie Pearce celebrates on of his four goals against Harlow Town
freelance
Buy a Photo
Zack Newton celebrates with Ollie Pearce
Zack Newton celebrates with Ollie Pearce
freelance
Buy a Photo
The Worthing faithful witnessed a record-breaking win at Woodside Road
The Worthing faithful witnessed a record-breaking win at Woodside Road
freelance
Buy a Photo
Coach Aarran Racine (left) and manager Adam Hinshelwood will have been delighted with the victory
Coach Aarran Racine (left) and manager Adam Hinshelwood will have been delighted with the victory
freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4