Worthing's 'quality' attackers challenged to rediscover cutting edge

Adam Hinshelwood is urging Worthing's attacking talent to come through a current 'lull' in form.

The club's poor form in the Bostik League Premier Division continued last night as they were beaten 1-0 at high-flying Merstham.

That was a fifth defeat in six league outings, leaving them tenth in the table.

Manager Hinshelwood was once again concerned by a lack of cutting edge in the final third against the Moatsiders.

But is hopeful his attacking pool will come good in the weeks to come.

He said: "We’re getting into that final third, it’s just a little bit lacklustre at the moment.

“We’ve got quality with Zack (Newton), David (Ajiboye), Callum (Kealy), Alex (Parsons) and Ollie (Pearce), there’s no question of the quality.

“They just all seem to be going through a bit of a lull at the moment. Nothing is really happening for them.

“The biggest disappointment was we took a good contingent away on a freezing cold night and again, apart from a couple of efforts whistling past the post, we didn't have many shots on target at all throughout the night.

“That’s the real bug bear and something that’s infuriating me at the moment."

Former Brighton striker Ajiboye only returned in Saturday's defeat to Enfield after a spell out with injury.

Fellow frontman Pearce struggled with knocks earlier in the campaign but is getting back to full fitness now.

And Hinshelwood feels spells out the team through injury have had an impact on his team.

"I think you’ve got to take into account how much of an impact coming back from an injury has," Hinshelwood said.

“We’re just expecting them to come back and be firing on all cylinders.

“Maybe it took some players a little bit of time to get into the role, get some momentum in the early part of the season and how much disruption comes from missing two, three or four weeks.

“It seems to have an impact on us."

Worthing head to Kingstonian on Saturday looking to turn around a poor recent run of results.

Although Hinshelwood's team have dropped to tenth, they are just two points off rivals Bognor in the play-off places.

Despite Worthing losing five of their last six matches, manager Hinshelwood insists a turnaround in form could come.

He said: "We are holding our own in games, it’s not as if we’re miles away.

"It’s just about those fine lines that make the difference."

