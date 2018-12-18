Worthing's match at Whitehawk postponed

Worthing Football Club's match at Whitehawk has been postponed owing to a waterlogged pitch.

The match was due to kick off at 7.45pm and was declared playable by the match referee at 6.30pm. However following more heavy rain - and more forecast - the referee postponed the Bostik League Premier Division match following a third pitch inspection.

Whitehawk's home game with Burgess Hill on Saturday was abandoned after half-an-hour owing to a waterlogged pitch.



Worthing would have been hoping to return to winning ways after five defeats in six matches against a Hawks side who are bottom of the table. On Saturday Worthing had lost 2-0 at home to Haringey Borough, who moved to the top of the table.



Worthing are back in action on Saturday when they host local rivals Bognor Regis at Woodside Road.