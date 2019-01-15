Worthing's injury worries mount for visit of fellow promotion-chasers Dorking Wanderers

Adam Hinshelwood could be without several players for tonight's key clash with fellow Bostik League Premier Division promotion-chasers Dorking Wanderers at Woodside Road.

Leading scorer David Ajiboye, defender Aarran Racine and former Brighton man Danny Barker were all remarkably forced off with hamstring injuries in the 4-3 defeat to Lewes on Saturday.

All three are major doubts for the visit of fourth-placed Wanderers, while Alex Parsons and Jesse Starkey both missed the Rooks clash with hamstring strains.

Preparations have not been ideal for Worthing, currently eighth, who know a victory will see them go level on points with Dorking and into the play-off places.

But Hinshelwood has concerns about the players he may not have available for the key clash.

He said: "I can’t see any of David, Aarran or Danny being available for Dorking, so that’s about seven or eight injuries again.

"Just when we get one or two back we seem to lose three or four the other way - it’s just how it seems to be at the moment.

"The growing injury list could have a bit of a bearing against Dorking Wanderers."

A number of hamstring injuries picked up by his squad is concerning Hinshelwood.

The former Brighton defender is keen to look at why so many of his players are picking up similar injuries.

He said: "It’s just a bit freakish to have as many hamstring issues as we’ve had in such a short space of time.

“Whether it’s going from different surfaces I don’t know, it’s something we’ve got to look at."

Have you read?

Kipling aims to move Worthing United forward



Here's how the Bostik League promotions and relegations will work with some play-off winners NOT being promoted



England calls for Worthing pair