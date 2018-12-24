Worthing's character is now being put to the test

Worthing cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves as they look to turn around a recent slump in form.

That’s the view of manager Adam Hinshelwood as he searches for the formula to get his side back in the Bostik League Premier Division promotion hunt.

Worthing have not been helped by a mounting list of injuries over the past few months.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan has been out since October with a broken arm.

Meanwhile, defenders Aarran Racine, Will Miles and Alfie Young all remain sidelined.

But Hinshelwood is not using having players out as an excuse.

And the Worthing boss has been the first to admit performances have not been up to the standard he desires in recent weeks.

A defeat to arch rivals Bognor on Saturday did not help morale around the club.

But Hinshelwood saw signs of improvement in the derby defeat.

He said: “We can’t have anyone feeling sorry for themselves, we need characters out on the pitch now.

“We’ve got to stand up.

“You have to just learn, we’re still so young.

“It’s not a case of players not working hard enough.

“If you get on a good run, especially with young players, then the momentum just builds. But it works the other way when you’re on a bad run.

“You can’t have the players doubting themselves or not choosing the right decisions because they’re thinking too much about the game.

“We’ve got to go out and believe.

“But with a performance like that (against Bognor) we’ll win more than we lose moving forward.”

