Worthing provide injury update on Academy graduate Jasper Pattenden

Worthing have provided a positive injury update on Academy star Jasper Pattenden.

The young attacker was taken to hospital in an ambulance after sustaining a nasty head injury in the club's 2-1 Bostik League Premier Division defeat at Leatherhead.

There was a lengthy stoppage just before the break as Pattenden was treated following a clash of heads with an opposition player in the game at Fetcham Grove.

All at the club were concerned for the young talent, who was only making his second senior start.

But some relief has been offered this evening as Pattenden has been given the 'all clear' after a CT scan.

Worthing provided the latest in a post on Twitter (@WorthingFC): "UPDATE: Jasper has had a CT scan and the result was all clear, he’s suffered whiplash like injuries and is going to have one mighty headache for a while but should be okay.

Thank you to @LeatherheadFC for your help dealing with Jasper's injury!

