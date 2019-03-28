Worthing manager Hinshelwood under no illusion as to size of task

Worthing manager Adam Hinshelwood will not be under-estimating the difficulty of the task when his side host AFC Hornchurch on Saturday.

The Woodside Road club were held to a 1-1 draw when the sides met in Essex in November.

On paper it looks a routine match-up with Worthing in fifth-place at home against the 15th-placed team.

But Hinshelwood does not see taking on the Urchins as an easy task.

He said: “We definitely won’t be taking it for granted. It will be a tough game.

“Any game in this league is difficult, if you don’t go in with the right attitude you will come unstuck.

“When we played them in the first half it was one of the toughest games - we grabbed a 1-1 draw late in the game with a penalty.”

Hinshelwood’s side are on a nine-game unbeaten run. They beat Folkestone, who had two players sent-off, with a 1-0 away win on Saturday thanks to an 88th-minute goal by David Ajiboye.

But they are not saying they must finish in the play-off places, such is the enormity of the task in the next few weeks.

He said: “With six games to go we have to take advantage of our home games.

“We have got to play three of the top-five teams in the last five games: Tonbridge Angels, Merstham and Dorking Wanderers.

“Hopefully we will finish in the top five but we are taking nothing for granted. We’ve got to carry on at the level we have been achieving but we don’t set ourselves any long-term targets.

“We just take each game as it comes, so all we are thinking about is AFC Hornchurch.”

Alex Parsons will miss Saturday’s game as he serves the third of a four-match ban while Danny Barker is ruled out with a hamstring injury which has seen him miss the last three weeks.

Hinshelwood expects to be able to select from an otherwise full-strength squad.