Worthing loanee returns to National League Bromley

Reece Meekums has returned to National League Bromley.

The 19-year-old's two-month loan spell with Worthing came to an end following Saturday's Bostik League Premier Division win over Corinthian Casuals - and it has been confirmed the former Brighton talent has returned to The Ravens.

Meekums enjoyed a successful loan spell with Adam Hinshelwood's side for the majority of last season from Premier League Albion before making a move to Bromley in the summer.

But the ex-Brighton man found National League minutes hard to come by, rejoining Worthing on a short deal last month.

Meekums netted three times for Hinshelwood's side on his brief return but is now back with parent club Bromley.

