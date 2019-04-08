Worthing issued challenge after defeat to newly-crowned champions Dorking Wanderers

Worthing have been challenged to brush off the defeat to newly-crowned Bostik League Premier Division champions Dorking Wanderers - and claim a play-off place.

Adam Hinshelwood is determined for his side to respond in the right way following a 3-0 defeat at Wanderers, which took them to the title.

Worthing were on a ten-game unbeaten run prior to the loss and they have been tasked to finish the season strongly. The club are fourth in the table and in the driving seat for a play-off place.

Hinshelwood said: “It reflects where we are, there’s a lot of young players and I think we’re a long way away from Dorking to be honest.

“We need to dust ourselves down now, learn from the defeat to make sure we finish the season well.

“We’re part of a big club and we get a good following as well so we don’t want to come away from places suffering heavy defeats.”

Jason Prior’s penalty eight minutes before the break gave Dorking a slender half-time lead.

Luke Moore doubled Wanderers’ advantage 25 minutes from time before Lewis Taylor rounded off the scoring as the hosts were crowned champions.

Hinshelwood added: "They were by far the better team on the day, we didn’t really get going and probably rode out luck at times in the first half.

"Maybe there was a bit of naivety on my part to set the team up coming to a place like this, but they're a class side and deservedly won the league."