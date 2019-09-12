Worthing FA Cup run will have to be done the 'hard way'

Adam Hinshelwood feels Worthing will have to do it the 'hard way' if they are to repeat their FA Cup run of last season.

Worthing were 3-2 winners after extra-time against Hastings United in a first round qualifying replay at Woodside Road on Tuesday to set up a date with National League South side St Albans City.

Hinshelwood's men were just one win away from the first round proper last season before bowing out in the fourth round qualifying at National League Ebbsfleet United.

On that run Worthing were victors at National League South Chelmsford City.

But Hinshelwood insisted his team have been dealt tough draws in the FA Cup this season, with a tricky trip to St Albans up next, so a repeat of last year's run will have to be done the 'hard way'.

Although the former Brighton defender says his squad are solely focused on the home Isthmian League Premier Division clash with Leatherhead on Saturday before attention will turn back to the FA Cup and causing an upset.

He said: "Hastings was probably one of the toughest ties would could have got at this stage and St Albans is one of the toughest in the next round.

“We’ll have to do it the hard way if we are going to do it, that’s for sure.

“We’re back to league business on Saturday and all our focus will go into that.

“We want to build on this (beating Hastings) with our confidence and character in the league on Saturday then our focus will shift back to the FA Cup again.”

Have you read?

Adam Hinshelwood eager for Worthing's character to keep shining through after FA Cup replay fightback against Hastings United



Steyning hope to see Ryan Timms 'back soon' following health 'scare'



Ian Hart: Why you should not draw comparisons between Steve Smith and Sir Don Bradman