Goals from David Ajiboye and Callum Kealy gave Adam Hinshelwood's side the win. Photographer Stpehen Goodger was at the game - here are his pictures.

Action from Worthing v Whitehawk at Woodside Road freelance Buy a Photo

A tussle during Worthing v Whitehawk at Woodside Road freelance Buy a Photo

Action from Worthing v Whitehawk at Woodside Road freelance Buy a Photo

Action from Worthing v Whitehawk at Woodside Road freelance Buy a Photo

View more