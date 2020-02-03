Worthing 'could not stand in the way' of letting striker Callum Kealy complete Sutton switch

Adam Hinshelwood assessed losing Callum Kealy to National League side Sutton United and admitted: We couldn’t stand in his way.

The Australian dual-signed with the U’s at the back end of last week.

Losing the striker comes as a blow to Worthing, who are hoping lift the Isthmian League Premier Division title.

They are two points clear at the top of the table, but Hinshelwood felt he could not deny the forward the chance to test himself at a higher level.

Kealy attracted the attention of Sutton having netted seven goals in 23 appearances for Worthing this season.

And Hinshelwood sees no reason why the Aussie cannot make the step up and prove himself in the National League.

“What a great move that is for the boy,’ he said.

“It’s all for that opportunity to train full-time as a footballer.

“Once that opportunity arose, we couldn’t stand in his way.

“He’s a great lad who works his socks off.

“One thing Callum is going to do is give it his all.”

Former Brighton academy player Kealy joined Worthing from Metropolitan Police in the summer of 2018.

He joins Kwame Poku (Colchester), David Ajiboye (Sutton) and Lucas Covolan (Torquay) in leaving Woodside Road to switch to a National league club or higher this season.

Hinshelwood believes it shows there is a pathway for players at Worthing.

“It’s a good platform here for players if they do get released,” he added.

“They need to prove themselves by playing games of football, which is something we pride ourselves on - giving youngsters a chance if they’re good enough.”