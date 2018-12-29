Worthing clinch much-needed victory

Worthing bagged a much-needed Bostik League Premier Division win over Corinthian Casuals in their final fixture of 2018 this afternoon at Woodside Road.

Striker Ollie Pearce's well-taken effort and a Jack Strange own-goal - both in the second half - secured a first success in five matches for Adam Hinshelwood's side

Worthing were lacklustre in the first half but Pearce's brilliant opener on 54 minutes put the home side on their way to victory.

The visitors offered very little after going behind and defender Strange volleyed a Sam Rents free-kick in his own net as Hinshelwood's troops wrap up just a second triumph in the previous seven league matches.

Worthing, who moved up three places to sixth with the win and just a point off the play-offs, will be looking to build on this success as they head into 2019.

Worthing made three changes from the side that suffered a Boxing Day derby defeat at Burgess Hill.

Defender Sam Rents, skipper Darren Budd and frontman Callum Kealy came in for injured Alex Parsons, Ricky Aguiar and Joe Clarke.

Worthing, on the back of one win in six league matches, made a slow start and were fortunate not to find themselves behind inside the opening 12 minutes.

Midfielder Coskum Ekim's corner picked out Reece Hannigan in acres of space, only for his header to come back out off a post and Joel Colbran hacked clear on ten minutes.

The visitors were threatening from set-pieces and Worthing had another let-off two minutes later.

Hannigan was once again left unmarked from a corner, this time mistiming his header from three yards.

Worthing settled into a rhythm where they were seeing a lot of the ball but failing to test Cortinthian goalkeeper Daniel Bracken.

Reece Meekums, playing his final match before his one-month loan deal from National League Bromley expires, looked the most likely outlet to make things happen for the home side.

The wing-back burst forward before picking out striker David Ajiboye with his cross, although he could only scuff a shot wide after 45 minutes.

It was Casuals who came close soon after the restart. Jordan Clarke's powerful drive from the edge of the area was parried by Kleton Perntreou and James Crane was on hand to head clear on the line on 54 minutes.

Worthing needed a moment of brilliance to spark them into life and they had that seven minutes later.

James Crane's raking pass picked out Ollie Pearce, who superbly took the ball in his stride before slotting past Bracken with his second touch to fire Hinshelwood's side ahead.

The home side were comfortbale after taking the lead and doubled their advantage five minutes from time.

Sam Rents' neat free-kick was volleyed into his own net by defender Jack Strange as Worthing secured a first victory in five matches.

WORTHING: Perntreou; Crane, Colbran, Rents; Meekums, Barker, Budd, Starkey; Ajiboye, Pearce; Kealy. Subs: Ovenden, Rance (Meekums, 92), Aguiar, Clarke (Kealy, 79), Skerry (Pearce, 92).