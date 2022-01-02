Worthing chalk up half century of points - and hat-trick of penalties

Ollie Pearce celebrates one of his penalties / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Ollie Pearce’s hat-trick of penalties secured the points following Eddie Dsane’s opener - and took Worthing to 50 points, nine clear of their nearest rivals.

After an even opening 20’ minutes to the game, Horsham began to grow into the affair and deservedly took the lead through Dsane. The tricky left winger cut inside on to his favoured right foot, before curling the ball into the far corner.

Worthing came out of the blocks in the second half looking like a new team. Whatever Hinshelwood said to the players at the break clearly worked, as the Rebels looked reenergised.

Early second half pressure paid off for Worthing just after the hour mark. The referee pointed to the spot as Dean Cox was brought down in the area. Pearce stepped up for the hosts and sent the keeper the wrong way to level things up.

With momentum running through the side, Worthing searched for a second. It came in similar but very bizarre fashion. Another penalty was given, this time due to a handball. Initially it looked as if Danny Dudley was the culprit, as he was handed a red card. However, after a long delay Jack Brivio was instead given his marching orders after the case of mistaken identity.

Eventually, Pearce could step up to the spot yet again in the 75th minute and convert, firing straight down the middle to put Worthing ahead.

Worthing, with a goal and a man advantage, really took the game by the scruff of its neck in the final 15 minutes. Dayshonne Golding, on from the bench, raced through on goal in the 85th minute and was wiped out by goalkeeper Sam Howes as a depleted Horsham side conceded their third penalty of the game.

Pearce stepped up for a third time and finished with aplomb, claiming his fifth goal in his past two matches; rounding off an impressive week.

Worthing are away at Carshalton Athletic on Monday.