Worthing bow out the cup to higher league Billericay

Worthing Women suffered only their third defeat of the season on Sunday, as a rampant Billericay side cruised to victory at Woodside Road to knock the Reds out of the RePoss Cup.

Five well taken goals, including a hat trick for forward Therese Addison, insured the Essex side progressed to the next round and condemned Michelle Lawrence's side to a third cup exit of the season.

The visitors showed their superior qualities immediately and almost opened the scoring on 13-minutes, when Addison saw her curling effort well saved by the returning Amy Coster in the home goal. Kerry Stimson and Evie Anderson also had chances in the opening exchanges for Billiericay, however a combination of Costers heroics and poor finishing ensured the scoresheet remained blank.

For all of her good work early on, Worthing’s keeper was thankful for the referee’s whistle on 23-minutes, when her fumble from a corner allowed Rushen to tap in for close range, only for the effort to be ruled out for a contentious foul in the build-up.

The visitors continued to dictate matters towards half time, with only another fine stop from Coster denying Rushen, before Jay Blackie dragged a close range effort wide of the near post. The hosts did fashion a good opening just before the interval, when Sam Mee's piledriver of a free kick was heroically blocked from close range.

After being frustrated in the first period, Billericay continued to press for the opener in the second period, and eventually the sustained pressure would tell. After being gifted possession by the Worthing backline, Stimson raced through on goal and calmly slid the ball underneath the on-rushing Coster to give her side a deserved lead on 50-minutes.

The home sides struggles were further compounded 10-minutes later when Beth Kincaid was forced off with a suspected ankle injury, with Chloe Lelliott deputising.

Billericay quickly made it 2-0 on 62-minutes, when the lively Addison collected the ball inside the Worthing box and beat two defenders, before firing a crisp effort into the roof of the net. After securing that two goal cushion, the visitors introduced Robyn Moodey, and she made an instant impact when her effort from 12-yards struck the post on 68-minutes.

The visitors third goal arrived on 70-minutes, when Addison’s in-swinging corner flew straight into the net to the bemusement of the Worthing defence, before Moodey added a fourth five-minutes later, when she calmly caressed a precise effort into the bottom corner.

With Worthing legs tiring, manager Lawrence introduced Gypsy Sutcliffe and Sophie Frost for Rebecca Barron and Sam Mee in order to give the hosts some much needed energy going into the final stages.

Gemma Worsfold had a half chance to grab a consolation for Worthing on 78-minutes, her clever lob dropping just wide of the Billericay goal to keep the visitors clean sheet intact.

The rout was complete two-minutes from time when Addison cooly converted from the penalty spot after Rebecca Thompson-Agbro’s trip on Rushen.

That was the final action of a disappointing afternoon for Worthing, who were comfortably beaten by higher quality opposition. The Reds can now turn their attention to their league campaign for the remaining months of the season, where they’ll be looking to build on their positive efforts so far.

Speaking after the game, manager Lawrence was upbeat despite the heavy loss and focused on the positives of playing against higher ranked opposition. She said, “I’m obviously disappointed to lose, but today was more about getting 90-minutes under our belts in preparation for next week’s league match against Hassocks.

I was pleased with the team’s application in the first half but unfortunately we made a couple of individual errors early in the second half and left too many gaps as we pushed forward in search of a goal. As with our previous cup defeats against higher league opponents, teams are generally fitter and play at a quicker tempo than we’re use to but people need to remember; this team has been together for just five months, we will continue to improve.”