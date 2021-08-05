Worthing boss unfazed by friendly call-offs and vows: We'll be ready

Ollie Pearce celebrates a pre-season goal for Worthing / Picture: Marcus Hoare

The Mackerel Men boss says he is not getting carried away by big wins over National League South opposition but he is content with the way his players are building up to the league season.

And he says the loss of a second friendly – which came when last weekend’s planned trip to Whitehawk was called off by the hosts – isn’t a problem in what has been a busier-than-usual summer schedule.

All eyes will be on Woodside Road this season as Hinshelwood’s men try to secure the promotion to National South they feel they would have achieved in either of the past two unfinished campaigns.

The manager does not expect any more significant additions to his squad and is happy with the options and versatility at his disposal.

They have two friendlies left – they host Lancing on Saturday and a QPR XI next Tuesday before the Isthmian kick-off at Folkestone.

Hinshelwood said: “It’s going well. I’m pleased with results and performances, though I’m not getting carried away by beating Tonbridge and Welling. No-one will care a jot for who we beat in friendlies once the league starts.

“It’s all about getting minutes into players’ legs and we’ve done a lot of that. We want to be fully fit and in top form on August 14 when we play our first league game, that’s what it is ultimately about.

“We’ve done well up to this point but we need to carry on and build on the work we’ve done, and make sure we’re ready to perform.”

Hinshelwood said losing two friendlies from the list – a clash with Chichester in July was called off before the Whitehawk trip was axed – was not an issue.

“I anticipated we could lose one or two so put more into the schedule,” he said. “I feel the balance of matches and training sessions had been good.

“I’m happy with the squad and wouldn’t anticipate anything else major to happen. I’ve got options in different positions and in the formations we can play.”