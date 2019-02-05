Worthing boss issues demand ahead of Carshalton clash

Adam Hinshelwood has demanded Worthing turn around a dreadful recent run of results at Woodside Road.

Worthing have won just one of their previous nine matches on home turf ahead of the visit of Carshalton Athletic in a Bostik League Premier Division clash tonight (7.45pm).

Hinshelwood, whose side climbed three places to seventh after seeing off Kingstonian on Saturday, has seen his troops win just four of 13 league matches at Woodside Road this term.

In contrast, Worthing have collected 30 points from a possible 45 on their travels.

But knowing a victory could be enough to see his men back into the play-off places, Hinshelwood believes there's no better time for them to turn the home form around.

He said: "The wins at Brightlingsea and Kingstonian were two big away performances with different styles played in both games.

“We need to build momentum and start winning some home games.

“Anything you get away from home should be a bonus, you should be relying on your home form.

“We’ve been too easy to play against on our home patch.

“We keep on getting unbelievable crowds but not performing."

Worthing are sweating on the fitness of striker David Ajiboye after he picked up a knock in the win at Kingstonian.

Midfielder Ross Edwards could once again feature having return to the club following a spell at Chichester City against Ks.

