Worthing boss delighted as Bishop's Stortford and Kingstonian are seen off

Dayshonne Golding celebrates one of the two goals that downed Bishop's Stortford / Picture: Marcus Hoare

Now he wants them to strike a balance between displays that have seen them create but miss plenty of openings and Saturday’s more efficient effort in front of goal.

The Stortford victory, courtesy of a Dayshonne Golding double and a Marvin Armstong strike, left Worthing fifth in the Isthmian premier - but Ollie Pearce's first-half hat-trick and a Jesse Starkey winner 15 minutes from time to clinch the win over Ks put them second.

They now go to face leaders Enfield this Saturday – before hosting in-form Lewes a week later.

Marvin Armstrong is congratulated on his goal by fellow scorer Dayshonne Golding / Picture: Marcus Hoare

And as they deal with a hectic period, Hinshelwood praised his players for showing another side to their game in securing their fourth straight win ;last Saturday.

There were games earlier in the season when the Mackerel Men were creating plenty of scoring opportunities but not taking them. But Saturday brought the other extreme.

Hinshelwood said: “It was a tricky game. Stortford were on a good run and we knew we had to be at our best.

“After our two-week break we started slowly and were a bit lethargic. We weren’t mentally switched on in the first half.

“But we punished a mistake and then Dayshonne got one so we were 2-0 up at the break – and went on to win quite comfortably.

“Chances-wise we were much more clinical. We created fewer but put them away. If we can marry that up with what we had been doing, and creating a lot, we will be fine.”

Hinshelwood, whose side were watched by a bumper crowd of 1,244, was disappointed they could not keep a third straight clean sheet but said they were in good shape as they headed to face Ks last night. Barring any new problems, the manager should have a virtually full squad to choose from as he plots the trip to Enfield, who were in third spot ahead of last night’s game.

“This is a run of really tough games we are into now and it doesn’t get any easier when Lewes visit next weekend,” said Hinshelwood.

“We’ll have to be at our best but we are in good form and have shown we can adapt our team and shape to whatever is in front of us.”