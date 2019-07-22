Worthing beat Three Bridges but are held at Littlehampton as pre-season preparations continue

Worthing continued their preparations for the new season with two friendlies in as many days over the weekend.

Adam Hinshelwood's men were held to a 2-2 draw at SCFL Division 1 outfit Littlehampton Town on Friday.

But a friendly victory at BetVictor League South East side Three Bridges came the following day, with Worthing recording a 4-2 win.

Littlehampton were twice ahead in the meeting between the teams at the Sportsfield on Friday.

Lucas Pattenden's first-half strike and Callum Litterick's effort after the restart gave Golds the advantage but Worthing struck back on both occasions to secure a 2-2 draw.

A Lloyd Dawes penalty and Jesse Starkey's goal also saw Hinshelwood's troops came from behind twice in the opening 45 minutes at Three Bridges.

Marvin Armstrong did his hopes of earning a deal at the club no harm with a superb solo effort to put the visitors ahead for the first time after the break.

Another trialist then made sure of the victory with a late strike as Worthing won it 4-2.

Eastbourne United are at Woodside Road for a friendly tomorrow (7.45pm).

