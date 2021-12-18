Ollie Pearce scored twice for Worthing against Lewes - to set up a cup visit to his old club Bognor / Picture: Marcus Hoare

The last time these two met at Woodside, Worthing were able to scrape three points in a nine-goal thriller. It was 5-4 to the Rebels that day, however this was a much more routine display, for Hinshelwood’s men.

Pearce’s perfect penalty got things under way for the hosts on the 22-minute mark after Joel Colbran was brought down in the penalty area.

Worthing’s continued pressure after the first goal paid off. After chances for Reece Meekums and Kealy, the latter doubled Worthing’s advantage just 10 minutes before half-time; sweeping home Meekums’ cross.

The game was sealed by Worthing’s main man – Pearce, after a slow start to the second half, in the 67th minute. Pearce smashed the ball in off the post with aplomb, making it 6 goals in his last 3 games. Further proving just why he is the club’s top goalscorer.

Overall, it was a relatively comfortable afternoon for the Rebels who cruise through to the fourth round - and Saturday evening's draw handed them a trip to Bognor.

Full QF draw

Eastbourne Town v Brighton U23s

Bognor v Worthing

Horsham v Saltdean