Worthing appoint Barry Hunter as chairman

Barry Hunter has been named Worthing's new chairman.

He takes up the role after Pete Stone stepped down from the position last week.

Hunter has a wealth of business experience and was the lead behind the emergence Loxwood Football Club, where he spent 15 years as chairman.

The newly appointed Worthing chairman was born and schooled in the town and went on to play for the club's under-18, reserve and first team in his playing career.

Barry's father, Roy Hunter, was a dedicated volunteer at Worthing for more than 20 years in the 1980s and 1990s, working on the committee and as part of the grounds team.

Now Barry Hunter is delighted to be back at a club that has played a huge part in both his and father's life.

He said: "I am incredibly proud to be back helping the club that has played such a part in mine and my dad’s life.

"I believe Pete (Stone) has worked incredibly hard and taken the club forward and I want to keep this momentum going.

"I know the club very well and it has an exceptional opportunity.

"We have such a strong volunteer base at the club which manage our day-to-day activities and I hope that can grow from strength-to-strength.

"In Adam (Hinshelwood), Aarran (Racine) and Michelle (Lawrence) we have first-class football leadership.

"My first priority is to build a capable board off the pitch that can govern and steer the football club through its ambitious pathway."

Barry is a highly experienced senior executive from the sports industry, including ten years experience at Adidas as head of football and latterly as UK managing director.

His other business experience includes British Airways and HJ Heinz and he is currently CEO of the Sports and Leisure Group.

Worthing owner George Dowell felt Barry Hunter's understanding of how non-league football operates made him the ideal replacement for the departed chairman Stone.

"I think Barry’s CV speaks for itself," Dowell said.

"Having known and worked with him for over a year, as soon as he indicated he’d be interested in the role it was a no-brainer for me.

"Barry’s past experience and understanding of how a non-league football club operates made him perfect to continue the good work done by Pete and push the club forward.

"The fact that he’s also played for the club and his dad volunteered here for many years is an added bonus."

More detail on who will be joining Hunter on the board is expected to be announced in due course.

