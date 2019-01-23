Worthing answer critics to get play-off push back on track

Adam Hinshelwood believes Worthing have answered their critics by getting back in the Bostik League Premier Division play-off hunt.

Worthing ended a run of three successive defeats with an impressive 2-0 triumph at Brightlingsea Regent last night.

It was a crucial success for Hinshelwood’s troops on more than just one front.

Not only did it stop a run of defeats but Worthing moved up five places to fifth – back in the play-offs positions.

It’s been a tough few weeks for the club with a number of injuries and suspensions leaving Hinshelwood’s squad stretched.

But the former Brighton defender took great pleasure in the way his team have put themselves back in the play-off picture.

He said: “There’s been a lot of criticism labelled at the squad in the past few weeks so I was pleased we got our just desserts at Brightlingsea.

“I don’t think we quite got the rub of the green on Saturday, in my eyes.

“I’m pleased that this victory put us back in the play-off mix.”

Alex Parsons, who played as a midfielder in the win over Brightlingsea, will miss Saturday's home league clash with Enfield Town through suspension.

Have you read?

Hinshelwood praises 'ultimate' Worthing away performance



Worthing's rotten luck no excuse for boss Hinshelwood



Worthing provide injury update on Academy graduate Jasper Pattenden

